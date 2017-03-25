Famine risk, Alfano: “Emergency assistance from Italy for Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen”

Autres articles
-
ALERTE - Trump: "nous étions tout près" de l'adoption de la loi sur la santé, finalement retirée
-
ALERTE - Trump: on va "probablement" lancer de suite la réforme fiscale
-
Wall St guère changée malgré l'échec de Trump sur l'Obamacare
-
Un cadre du Hamas "assassiné" à Gaza (ministère)
-
Auschwitz: 11 personnes nues s'enchaînent à l'entrée de l'ancien camp
“Responding to the appeal made by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, we have arranged, through Italian Cooperation, a package of humanitarian aid worth 10 million euros in response to the very serious food crisis that is endangering the survival of 20 million people in Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia, including […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...