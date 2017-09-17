Alwihda Info
Federal-Mogul Motorparts celebrates 120 years of braking performance with its Ferodo® brand


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ ([www.FMmotorparts.eu](http://www.fmmotorparts.eu/)) Ferodo® brand of premium braking Original Equipment and aftermarket products is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Founded in 1897 in Chapel-en-le-Frith, 30 kilometers south of Manchester, United Kingdom, the British braking parts brand was acquired by Federal-Mogul in 1998. Since then, Ferodo has become a… Read more on https://federal-mogul.africa-newsroom.com/press/federalmogul-motorparts-celebrates-120-ye...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



