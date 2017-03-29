Finance minister Pravin Gordhan needs to put up or shut up on 100% black-owned bank

Hamza Farooqui and Salim Essa’s Vardospan has filed court papers calling on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to either put up or shut up on the acquisition of Habib Bank. If the acquisition of Habib Bank by Vardospan was to complete, it would bring new competition to a sector dominated by the big five banks and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...