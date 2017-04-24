Alwihda Info
First human rights trainings held inside detention centres in Libya since 2014


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2017


IOM is currently in the process of providing human rights trainings in five detention centres, the first trainings inside detention centres since 2014. In this pilot project, IOM is targeting five centres (Abu Salim, Tariq al Sekka, Al Khums, Gharyan Alhamra and Triq Al Matar) to enhance the capacity of the staff and help improve […]
