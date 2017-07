After taking office on 1 July 2017, the new Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom, conducted his first official visit to Ethiopia, on the occasion of the 29th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government. Dr Tedros Adhanom, WHO DG paid a courtesy call to the African Union Commission Chairperson […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...