– African market leader in agritech initiates stock-taking exercise with African partners – African Green Revolution Forum a “springboard” for forging more collaborations to reach more smallholders In 2012, following the G8 in Camp David, USA, Syngenta ([www.Syngenta.com](http://www.syngenta.com/)) announced an ambitious ten-year growth plan for our African business. This year marks the midway… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...