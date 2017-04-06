Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

For complete Syria solution, Indian Muslims should move GOI to offer ~ 10 million Muslims to ‘US led PKF and Election m/cry’


Alwihda Info | Par hemraj jain - 7 Avril 2017 modifié le 7 Avril 2017 - 09:06


Bengaluru, India

Autres articles
---- US military strike of Friday in Syria (in view of alleged chemical attack on Syrians by Syrian regime) should not be a merely punitive action rather it should lead to permanent Syria solution because Syrians have already suffered a lot during last 6 years in the name of ‘Arab-spring’ and now they should get succor by installing democracy in Syria by USA and its Allies.

USA has already accused Russia of complicity with Syrian President Assad in said Tuesday chemical attack [in which ~ 84 civilians (including children) have reportedly died and many more still injured / suffering]. Therefore it will serve no purpose if matter is taken to UN where at-least Russia (if not China) will use Veto to stop any US initiative to find permanent solution to gory Syria problem. Therefore USA should proceed alone along with allies (from Christian and Muslim countries) whichever wants to join ‘US led Peace Keeping Force (PKF) and Election machinery (m/cry)’ which will ensure free and fair election in Syria after bringing peace and thereafter preparing voter list in Syria, in a time bound program of say one year.

For this ‘US led PKF and Election m/cry’, India which (with much smaller population) provided ~ 2 million persons (mostly military) to Britishers during World War I & II each, now with population of ~ 1.3 billion people (with ~ 200 million Muslims) can easily provide ~ 10 million persons (including for Election m/cry). If this Indian contingent in ‘US led PKF and Election m/cry’ is composed of mostly Indian Muslims (both Sunnis and Shias) then it will easily win the confidence and trust of Syrians and it will go a long way in bringing peace and stability to Syria. This model can be emulated later on in other troubled countries of NAME region also.

Therefore Indian Muslims (combined of Sunnis and Shias with other Indians) should immediately organize demonstrations at District and State headquarters and also at Jantar-Mantar Delhi and their delegation (combined of Sunnis and Shias with other Indians) should meet GOI to request that India should offer persons (eve up-to 10 million or more) to ‘US led PKF and Election m/cry’ and for which this Muslim delegation should tell GOI that Indian Muslims are prepared to provide the entire requirement of these ~ 10 million Indians.

Nothing will be better service of Islam by Indian Muslims than helping ~ 22 million profusely bleeding and weeping beleaguered Muslims of Syria (and may be later on beleaguered Muslims of NAME region).

Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Jeudi 6 Avril 2017 - 18:32 Chinese businesses contribute to economy of Chicagoland of US

Jeudi 6 Avril 2017 - 18:32 China-Europe economic ties in booming tide

Jeudi 6 Avril 2017 - 18:31 More cruise ships to be made in China

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/04/2017

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan 04/04/2017

Populaires

RCA : Sécurité, paix, économie, démocratie, diplomatie ; l'ex-Président Nguendet s'explique

06/04/2017

RCA : Il faut "Impliquer Déby pour nous aider à sécuriser nos frontières" (l'ex-Président N'Guendet)

06/04/2017

Am Timan : Ils emportent sa moto après l’avoir attaqué au visage et poignardé

06/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 05/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.