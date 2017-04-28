Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will pay a visit to Algiers on Thursday, 27 April. During his visit he will meet with the Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, and the President of the Council of the Nation, Abdelkader Bensalah. Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/foreign-minister-n-kotzias-to-visit-algeria-27-april-2017?lang=enFiled under: AUTRES/OTHERShttp://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...