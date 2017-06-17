Foreign Ministry announcement on the signing of an agreement on the representation of Egypt in Qatar by the Greek Embassy in Doha

Following the completion of the relevant negotiations, an agreement was signed a short while ago between Greece and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the diplomatic representation of Egypt in Qatar by the Greek embassy in Doha. The agreement enters into force immediately and covers diplomatic, administrative and consular affairs. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/foreign-ministry-announcement-on-the-signing-of-an-agreement-on-the-representation-of-egypt-in-qatar-by-the-greek-embassy-in-...
