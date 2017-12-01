Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Foreign Secretary meets with African leaders to discuss Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Novembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will today (Wednesday 29 November) meet leaders from across Africa to discuss [developments in Zimbabwe](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/zimbabwe-and-the-political-situation-in-harare-november-2017) and wider African security and prosperity. The Foreign Secretary is attending a major summit in Cote D’Ivoire, West Africa, alongside EU and African Union leaders,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/foreign-secretary-meets-with-african-leaders-to-discus...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 1 Décembre 2017 - 01:03 Soudan: La milice du chef Tribal Hilal n'a pas dit son dernier mot

Vendredi 1 Décembre 2017 - 00:55 Soudan: Une force de 70 véhicules proche de Hilal

Jeudi 30 Novembre 2017 - 23:57 Le Président soudanais arrivera aujourd'hui au Tchad

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/11/2017

Tchad : Le Mouvement Citoyen Iyina condamne l’interdiction de la tenue de son concert

Tchad : Le Mouvement Citoyen Iyina condamne l’interdiction de la tenue de son concert

Tchad : Le MANID qualifie la journée de prière de comédie nationale Tchad : Le MANID qualifie la journée de prière de comédie nationale 29/11/2017

Populaires

Tchad: Avis de recrutement d'un(e) gestionnaire

30/11/2017

Franc CFA - mépris - tutelle : l’Afrique humiliée !

30/11/2017

Tchad : Le MANID appelle à une journée morte pour protester contre la "gouvernance calamiteuse du pouvoir de Deby"

30/11/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 21/11/2017 - Kamal Znidar

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam

RDC : Pour un calendrier électoral cohérent et raccourci de 3 mois RDC : Pour un calendrier électoral cohérent et raccourci de 3 mois 17/11/2017 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 28/11/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Le Sénat français critique la politique de lutte contre l’immigration de Macron

Le Sénat français critique la politique de lutte contre l’immigration de Macron

2018, l’année de tous les dangers 2018, l’année de tous les dangers 27/11/2017 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

REACTION - 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat. 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.