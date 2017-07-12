Four Moroccan students participate in TechGirls program in the United States

The U.S. Department of State’s TechGirls initiative empowers girls around the world to become leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. This year, the U.S. Embassy in Rabat is pleased to announce that 4 Teenage girls from Morocco will participate in the [TechGirls](http://links.govdelivery.com:80/track?type=click&enid=ZWFzPTEmbWFpbGluZ2lkPTIwMTcwNzEwLjc1NzE3NjAxJm1lc3NhZ2VpZD1NREItUFJELUJVTC0yMDE3MDcxMC43NTcxNzYwMSZkYXRhYmFzZWlkPTEwMDEmc2VyaWFsPTE3MTkyNDg5JmVtYWlsa...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...