France – Burundi ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole

Autres articles
-
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
-
Sound governance a priority for effective Prasa service, says Transport Committee
-
Diffa : le poids de la violence
-
Diffa: The burden of violence
-
President Faure congratulates South Korean President-elect on victory
Au point de presse de ce jour, le porte-parole a fait les déclarations suivantes : 1 – Burundi – Nomination d’un envoyé spécial du secrétaire général des Nations unies (5 mai 2017) La France salue la nomination de M. Michel Kafando comme envoyé spécial du secrétaire général des Nations unies pour promouvoir la paix et […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...