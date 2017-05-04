France – Mali ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole

Autres articles
-
Comment by the Information and Press Department regarding developments in Libya
-
Mohamed Ibn Chambas et le Président Roch Marc Christian Kaboré échangent à Ouagadougou
-
Post-School Education Funding Inadequate, Says Committee
-
May 11 Briefing with co-hosts of the African Land Forces Summit 2017 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Malawi Defense Force Gen. Spoon Phiri, chief of defense forces of Malawi
-
Ground-breaking expansion as ALN (Africa Legal Network) welcomes three new Francophone members
Au point de presse de ce jour, le porte-parole a fait les déclarations suivantes : […] 3 – Mali – Attaques terroristes (2-3 mai 2017) La France condamne l’attaque conduite le 2 mai contre un convoi des forces armées maliennes sur la route entre Diabaly et Nampala (centre du pays) et celle perpétrée le 3 […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...