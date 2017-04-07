François Hollande à l'usine IVECO BUS d'Annonay

Autres articles
European Union provides support to ActionAid, Ghana and two district assemblies to implement Sustainable Livelihoods and Transparent Local Authorities
Guinea battling a large scale measles epidemic
Press Statement by the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, on the peaceful conclusion of the legislative elections in The Gambia
Gabriel travels to Mali: working to bring stabilisation
Visit of Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Namibia
LONDRES, le 7 avril 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendredi 7 avril 2017, l'usine IVECO BUS d'Annonay a accueilli François Hollande, Président de la République Française accompagné de Monsieur le Préfet de l'Ardèche, du Dép...
