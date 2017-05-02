GE Announces Clarke Energy as a Jenbacher Gas Engines Distributor for an Additional Six Countries in Africa

Autres articles
-
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited (SBN) sign an agreement to cooperate to establish a new non-interest banking window
-
The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Tamkeen & Ibdar Launch USD$ 100 Million Bahrain SME Fund
-
GE annonce que Clarke Energy est distributeur des moteurs à gaz Jenbacher pour six autres pays en Afrique
-
GE announces order with AE Energia to bring fast, digital power to Angola
-
Tiwa Savage signs on as Rotary celebrity ambassador for polio eradication
– GE’s Gas Engine Technology Helps Customers in Africa Address Ongoing Energy Supply and Grid Reliability Concerns – With Addition of Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Rwanda, Clarke Energy is Now a Distributor of GE’s Jenbacher Gas Engines in 25 Countries Worldwide To better serve the growing power and grid […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...