GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com), the world’s Digital Industrial Company has partnered with the Ghana Ministry of Health and Bouygues Batimat International with the support of the US Government to overhaul the Greater Ridge Regional Hospital in the Ridge District of Accra, Ghana. GE Healthcare is on board as a technology partner through the supply and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...