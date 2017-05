The Women in Global Health (WGH) Movement honored Kenya’s Mercy Owuor of Lwala Community Alliance alongside 12 other women at the movement’s “Heroines of Health” gala event that took place last evening in the Swiss Capital Geneva, on the margins of the ongoing World Health Assembly. WGH is a movement that strives for greater gender […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...