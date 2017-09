– Equipped with the latest Ultra-Supercritical technology, Kusile will be one of the most efficient coal power plants in the region – Kusile’s Air quality control systems is first of its kind in Africa, guaranteeing cleanest and most environmentally friendly coal power processing – GE’s Engineering Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) expertise ensured the delivery of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...