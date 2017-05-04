GE to supply power generation technology for Ghana’s 400 MW Bridge Power project

Autres articles
-
Comment by the Information and Press Department regarding developments in Libya
-
Mohamed Ibn Chambas et le Président Roch Marc Christian Kaboré échangent à Ouagadougou
-
France – Mali ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
-
Post-School Education Funding Inadequate, Says Committee
-
May 11 Briefing with co-hosts of the African Land Forces Summit 2017 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Malawi Defense Force Gen. Spoon Phiri, chief of defense forces of Malawi
– 400 megawatt (MW) greenfield project will be Africa’s first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fired power plant and world’s largest plant of its kind – Project will provide enough electricity for the equivalent of up to 17 percent of Ghana’s capacity and address the long-term energy requirements of the country – Fuel-flexible plant can run […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...