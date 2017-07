Marriott International’s ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) ongoing partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) is heading to South Africa, for NBA Africa Game 2017. Marriott will bring the excitement of the NBA to members of its award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards, with unique experiences including VIP tickets to the game and the chance to interact… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...