UNFPA, United Nation Fund for Population, IOM, the UN Migration Agency, and IFRC, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, have jointly organized a training on “Gender Based Violence Multi-Sectoral Coordination in Libya” during the period 14th to 18th of May 2017. The overall objective of the training is to raise awareness of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...