Ms Gerchia Louw and Ms Tahnée Horenburg have been invited to Germany by the German Pedagogical Exchange Service (Pädagogischer Austauschdienst, PAD) to participate in a 2 to 3 weeks advanced training for German language teachers from Africa and other countries. The program is organized in the framework of the PASCH Initiative (Schools: Partners for the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...