German Military Cargo Plane C160 (Transall) To Arrive In Namibia

Autres articles
-
Speck lance une nouvelle série de coques Presidio pour Samsung Galaxy S8 et S8+
-
Defence IQ: Le gouvernement britannique « exclut les groupes conservateurs » du travail consistant à contrer l'extrémisme
-
TIM et Italtel modernisent les services Voice-over-IP pour Poste Italiane
-
La fondation The Mikey Czech Foundation contribue à hauteur de 1 million $ à la recherche sur le DIPG au Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
-
VoiceTrust, un fournisseur mondial de solutions d'authentification multi-facteurs, a nommé le Dr Marcel Kockmann au poste de directeur de la technologie
A German military cargo plane, the Transall C160 of the Air Transport Wing 61 of the German Armed Forces in Penzing in Germany, is expected at Hosea Kutako International Airport as part of a cargo-delivery flight to its missions throughout Africa, delivering two spare MAN engines for trucks which the German Military Advisory Group in […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...