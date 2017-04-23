Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Germany and IMF Strengthen Capacity Development Cooperation in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
The IMF welcomes Germany’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the IMF on capacity development. Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s Federal Minister of Finance and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today signed a Letter of Understanding whereby the German Ministry of Finance will provide €15 million in support of the IMF’s capacity […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/04/2017

Tchad : "Seul le régime de Déby a permis de stabiliser le pays", assure le ministre de la Justice

Tchad : "Seul le régime de Déby a permis de stabiliser le pays", assure le ministre de la Justice

Tchad : Un cadre promu Inspecteur d'Etat adjoint par décret, après un livre sur la crise économique Tchad : Un cadre promu Inspecteur d'Etat adjoint par décret, après un livre sur la crise économique 22/04/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Nominations à l'Inspection Générale de l'Etat

23/04/2017

Tchad : Idriss Déby se rend en Guinée Conakry pour peaufiner la réforme de l'UA

23/04/2017

Des appels de haut niveau en faveur de la vaccination pour tous

23/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(vidéo) L'UNDR fête ses 25 ans, Kebzabo s'exprime
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme 08/04/2017 - Nous les citoyens Djiboutiens

ANALYSE - 21/04/2017 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ?

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ?

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : un organe trop utilisé La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : un organe trop utilisé 20/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 08/04/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.