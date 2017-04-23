Germany and IMF Strengthen Capacity Development Cooperation in Africa

The IMF welcomes Germany’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the IMF on capacity development. Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s Federal Minister of Finance and Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), today signed a Letter of Understanding whereby the German Ministry of Finance will provide €15 million in support of the IMF’s capacity […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...