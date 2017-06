The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany yesterday committed two grants amounting to € 35 million Euros to the East African Community (EAC). His Excellency, Egon Kochanke, German Ambassador to Tanzania, handed over the commitment note in his meeting yesterday with the EAC Secretary General Liberat Mfumukeko. The financial cooperation grants will be available […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...