Ground-breaking expansion as ALN (Africa Legal Network) welcomes three new Francophone members

Autres articles
-
Comment by the Information and Press Department regarding developments in Libya
-
Mohamed Ibn Chambas et le Président Roch Marc Christian Kaboré échangent à Ouagadougou
-
France – Mali ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
-
Post-School Education Funding Inadequate, Says Committee
-
May 11 Briefing with co-hosts of the African Land Forces Summit 2017 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Malawi Defense Force Gen. Spoon Phiri, chief of defense forces of Malawi
ALN ([www.AfricaLegalNetwork.com](http://www.africalegalnetwork.com/)) has announced the admission of three new members as part of their strategy to expand into francophone Africa. The new members are based in Algeria, Guinea and Morocco and joined as of 1 May 2017. Since October last year, the alliance has welcomed six new member firms bringing ALN’s coverage to 16 countries, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...