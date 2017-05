– Construction of greenfield plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain – Serving growing domestic demand in the GCC states – Continuation of international growth strategy Armacell (http://Corporate.Armacell.com), a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, today hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...