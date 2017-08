– Groupe Renault, IDRO and PARTO NEGIN NASEH Co (NEGIN Holding) are announcing the creation of a new joint venture company in Iran to boost Renault’s presence in the country and step up the brand’s growth. – The joint venture follows on from the strategic partnership agreement signed at the Paris Motor Show on September […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...