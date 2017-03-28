Guinea Bissau President José Mário Vaz visits Greenpeace ship after arrest of illegal fishing vessels

Autres articles
Revision of the Implementation Plans for the International Peace Cooperation Assignment for United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan
FAO realiza Seminário sobre Agricultura de Conservação em Moçambique
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Livestock Feeds Plc
UNICEF and partners assist more than 145,000 people in famine-hit areas of South Sudan
Avis aux médias – Signature de contrats de subvention – Réponse de l’UE post cyclone Enawo
Four fishing vessels have been arrested in Guinea Bissau waters after joint patrols by Greenpeace ([www.Greenpeace.org/Africa/en](http://www.greenpeace.org/Africa/en)) and the Fisheries Surveillance Department of Guinea Bissau, FISCAP, found multiple fishing infringements. The findings of the joint surveillance were presented to President José Mário Vaz on his visit to the Greenpeace Ship ‘My… Read more on http://greenpeace-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/guinea-bissau-president-jose-mario-vaz-...
