HM Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebrated in Ethiopia

The British Embassy in Addis Ababa marked Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 91st birthday on 18 April 2017. The celebration was attended by high level government and military officials, the diplomatic community and friends of the British Embassy. The event was colourfully celebrated with special guest Lemn Sisay – the celebrated British poet, who has […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...