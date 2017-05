As part of the « French Digital June », the Hackathon will be held on Thursday 1st and Friday the 2nd of June at Lucas College. The « French Digital June » forum will start from the 1st till the 6th of June in Accra. This project co-organized by the French Embassy, the Chamber of […]

As part of the « French ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...