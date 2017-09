To enhance collaboration with key development partners, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Ms. Vera Songwe met with the European Union Ambassador, Mr. Ranieri Sabatucci, and the EU’s Head of Cooperation, Mr. Francisco Carreras Sequeros, last week. The meeting touched on areas of collaboration including the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...