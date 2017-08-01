Alwihda Info
Heads of State and business leaders to gather once again in Sharm El Sheikh for Africa 2017


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Août 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt and COMESA Regional Investment Agency announced today the holding of Africa 2017 ([www.BusinessForAfricaForum.com](http://www.businessforafricaforum.com/)), a high-level forum offering participants an unparalleled platform for promoting trade and investment within Africa. The Forum will be held under the High Patronage of H.E. President… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/heads-of-state-and-business-leaders-to-gather-o...

