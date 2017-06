In southeastern Niger, the hepatitis E outbreak declared two months ago is particularly affecting pregnant women. Of the 186 women admitted to the main maternal and paediatric health centre in the town of Diffa[1], 34 died of severe complications related to the disease. Of the 876 cases of hepatitis E reported on 11 June, the […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...