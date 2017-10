– A tax settlement between the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the partners of the Ceiba and Okume fields has been reached, the Ministry announces. – Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons: “Equatorial Guinea has a stellar record in honoring the sanctity of contracts.” – Hess Corp. has an 85 percent interest in the Ceiba […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...