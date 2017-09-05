









English News Highlights of Xiamen Declaration

BRICS countries will strive towards broad partnerships with emerging markets and developing countries, and pursue equal-footed and flexible practices and initiatives for dialogue and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, including through BRICS Plus cooperation.

1 BRICS countries will strive towards broad partnerships with emerging markets and developing countries, and pursue equal-footed and flexible practices and initiatives for dialogue and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, including through BRICS Plus cooperation.

2 We welcome the creation of the BRICS E-Port Network and the establishment of the BRICS E-Commerce Working Group. We also welcome China's initiative to host the International Import Expo in 2018.

3 We agree to promote the development of BRICS local currency bond markets and to jointly establish a BRICS local currency bond fund.

4 We agree to facilitate financial market integration.

5 We encourage explorations toward the establishment of the BRICS Institute of Future Networks. We will enhance joint BRICS research, development and innovation in information and communications technology, including the internet of things, cloud computing, big data, data analytics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, 5G and their innovative applications.

6 We commit to strengthen BRICS cooperation on energy. We will work to foster open, flexible and transparent markets for energy commodities and technologies.

7 We welcome the establishment in India of a coordination center for the BRICS Agriculture Research Platform.

8 We agree to better leverage the benefits of capital flows and to manage the risks stemming from excessive cross-border capital flows and fluctuation.

9 We note Brazil's proposal to establish the BRICS Intelligence Forum.

10 China and Russia reiterate the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs, and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the United Nations.

11 We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK.

12 We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad counterterrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard.

13 We emphasize the importance of people-to-people exchanges in promoting development and enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among BRICS peoples



