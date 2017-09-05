Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Highlights of Xiamen Declaration


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Septembre 2017 modifié le 5 Septembre 2017 - 23:08

BRICS countries will strive towards broad partnerships with emerging markets and developing countries, and pursue equal-footed and flexible practices and initiatives for dialogue and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, including through BRICS Plus cooperation.


By Li Ning from People’s Daily

Highlights of Xiamen Declaration
BRICS Leaders released Xiamen Declaration on Monday. Following is the highlights of Xiamen Declaration.

1 BRICS countries will strive towards broad partnerships with emerging markets and developing countries, and pursue equal-footed and flexible practices and initiatives for dialogue and cooperation with non-BRICS countries, including through BRICS Plus cooperation.
2 We welcome the creation of the BRICS E-Port Network and the establishment of the BRICS E-Commerce Working Group. We also welcome China's initiative to host the International Import Expo in 2018.
3 We agree to promote the development of BRICS local currency bond markets and to jointly establish a BRICS local currency bond fund.
4 We agree to facilitate financial market integration.
5 We encourage explorations toward the establishment of the BRICS Institute of Future Networks. We will enhance joint BRICS research, development and innovation in information and communications technology, including the internet of things, cloud computing, big data, data analytics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, 5G and their innovative applications.
6 We commit to strengthen BRICS cooperation on energy. We will work to foster open, flexible and transparent markets for energy commodities and technologies.
7 We welcome the establishment in India of a coordination center for the BRICS Agriculture Research Platform.
8 We agree to better leverage the benefits of capital flows and to manage the risks stemming from excessive cross-border capital flows and fluctuation.
9 We note Brazil's proposal to establish the BRICS Intelligence Forum.
10 China and Russia reiterate the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs, and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the United Nations.
11 We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK.
12 We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad counterterrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard.
13 We emphasize the importance of people-to-people exchanges in promoting development and enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among BRICS peoples

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/09/2017

Tchad : Renforcement des capacités institutionnelles pour une croissance économique

Tchad : Renforcement des capacités institutionnelles pour une croissance économique

Tchad : Opération de distribution des viandes à Am-Timan Tchad : Opération de distribution des viandes à Am-Timan 03/09/2017

Populaires

TCHAD: Nomination des préfets...

05/09/2017

160 projets, 4000 milliards FCFA : Idriss Déby de retour à Paris pour la table ronde

05/09/2017

Tchad: La juge refuse de statuer sur le dossier du directeur de publication du Tri-mensuel Abba Garde,

05/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Le 57ème anniversaire de l'indépendance avec le gouverneur du Ouaddaï au Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 04/09/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

Le terrorisme et l'islamisation des sociétés européennes

Le terrorisme et l'islamisation des sociétés européennes

L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents L'Islam et l'ordre de tuer des innocents 27/08/2017 - ZEDKAM PRODUCTIONS

REACTION - 05/09/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Without understanding meaning of ‘the leader of free-world’ USA can’t handle North-Korean nuclear challenge

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.