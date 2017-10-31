Hilton and Transcorp Hotels sign 20 year extension for Transcorp Hilton Abuja management

[Hilton](http://newsroom.hilton.com/) (NYSE: HLT) (http://Newsroom.Hilton.com/) and Transcorp Hotels Plc (https://TransCorpHotelsplc.com/), a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp Plc) (http://www.TransCorpNigeria.com/) today announced the signing of a 20-year extension to the current agreement to manage the iconic Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja. The agreement will see… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/hilton-and-transcorp-hotels-sign-20-year-extension-...
