Hilton powers GCC hotel expansion

– STR data[1] shows Hilton has largest active pipeline in the GCC with 16,000+ rooms – Hilton has the most rooms under construction in four of six Gulf markets Hilton ([http://Hilton.com](http://hilton.com/)) CEO Chris Nassetta will be heading to the Arabian Hotel International Conference in Dubai this year, underlining the importance of the region to his […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...