The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (August 24) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Pixley ka Seme Local Municipality and Abaqulusi Local Municipality, South Africa, it has banned the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...