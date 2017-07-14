Alwihda Info
Hosting AHIF generates a seven-figure economic boost


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juillet 2017


The significant economic benefits to host countries of the influential Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) ([www.Africa-Conference.com](http://www.africa-conference.com/)) have been quantified in an independent assessment by the international audit, tax and advisory experts, Grant Thornton. The total contribution to African economies is estimated at $16.8 million and since inception, it is estimated… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/hosting-ahif-generates-a-sevenfigure-economic-bo...

