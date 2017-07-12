Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Huawei partners with WorldRemit to accelerate growth of low cost mobile-to-mobile money transfers to Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Leading digital money transfer service [WorldRemit](http://www.worldremit.com/) ([www.WorldRemit.com](http://www.worldremit.com/)) and [Huawei](http://www.huawei.com/en/) ([www.Huawei.com/en](http://www.huawei.com/en)) have announced a partnership making WorldRemit’s international money transfer service available to all partners of Huawei’s mobile money service platform across Africa. The partnership,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/huawei-partners-with-worldremit-to-accelerate-g...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/07/2017

Tchad : Le comédien Hadre DOUNIA en lutte contre l’hépatite E à Am-Timan

Tchad : Le comédien Hadre DOUNIA en lutte contre l’hépatite E à Am-Timan

Tchad : Les jeunes du quartier Torodona 2 s’activent à creuser des caniveaux à Am-Timan Tchad : Les jeunes du quartier Torodona 2 s’activent à creuser des caniveaux à Am-Timan 10/07/2017

Populaires

Congo - Brazzaville : une opération top secrète de Sassou Nguesso dans le Pool, stoppée nette par les services français

11/07/2017

Tchad: Les députés esquivent les biens mal acquis au Canada

12/07/2017

A LOUER : Immeuble pour clinique à N'Djamena

11/07/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(Vidéo) Tchad : Un enfant meurt fauché par une balle d'un gendarme à Mandélia
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/06/2017 - Info Alwihda

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

"Essor dans la Diplomatie, Action dans la Médiation", Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu chef de la diplomatie Turque

Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse Infrastructures : la préservation des acquis de développement, une nécessite impérieuse 23/06/2017 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 06/07/2017 - Steven Riznyk

Cet été, un temps dangereux pour les titulaires de cartes Visa et Green

Cet été, un temps dangereux pour les titulaires de cartes Visa et Green

Le changement de statut : règles et démarches Le changement de statut : règles et démarches 05/07/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/07/2017 - Parti Le MoDeL

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

DJIBOUTI : La distorsion de l’histoire. Droit de réponse du Parti Le MoDeL au discours fallacieux d'IOG du 27 juin

RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi RD Congo : Appel du 30 Juin de Félix Tshisekedi 30/06/2017

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.