Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – April 2017

Autres articles
-
Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program Furthers its mission to help Arab Member Countries to achieve their full Trade Development Potential through two new projects, in cooperation between ITFC and ITC
-
UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit – MARS 2017 Call for Applications
-
Central African Republic: Armed Groups Target Civilians
-
New Permanent Representative of Tanzania Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
Le nouveau Représentant de la République-Unie de Tanzanie présente ses lettres de créance
From 1 April to 30 April 2017, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 28 civilian casualties – 26 deaths and 2 injuries – during the conduct of hostilities across Libya. Victims included 22 men killed and 1 injured, 1 woman killed and 1 injured, and 2 children killed. Civilian Casualties The majority […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...