Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – April 2017

From 1 April to 30 April 2017, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 28 civilian casualties – 26 deaths and 2 injuries – during the conduct of hostilities across Libya. Victims included 22 men killed and 1 injured, 1 woman killed and 1 injured, and 2 children killed. Civilian Casualties The majority […]