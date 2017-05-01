Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. calls for protection of civilians in and around Aburoc

The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for South Sudan, Serge Tissot, has demanded that parties to the conflict uphold their responsibilities to protect thousands of Shilluk civilians sheltering in and around Aburoc following the resumption of the government offensive and clashes in several locations on the West Bank in Upper Nile last week. “Civilians in Aburoc […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...