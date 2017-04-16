Humanitarian Coordinator condemns horrific killing of aid workers in Wau

Autres articles
-
President Zuma to Launch the Maluti-A-Phofung Special Economic Zone (MAP-SEZ) in Tshiame, Harrismith
-
Restraint urged on warring parties in South Sudan as violence escalates
-
L'UBA renforce son écoute de la clientèle et rend hommage à l'intégrité de son personnel
-
Appy Pie a atteint la barre des 7 millions applications mobiles créées, qui ont été créés avec le constructeur des applications sur la site internet.
-
Journée mondiale du livre et du droit d’auteur : Début du mandat (2017-2018) de Conakry (République de Guin ée), ville nommée Capitale mondiale du livre 2017
The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Eugene Owusu, has expressed shock and outrage after being informed of the killing of three workers involved in the delivery of vital food aid in Wau, less than one week after he called for an end to all attacks against aid workers in South Sudan. “Just last week, I […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...