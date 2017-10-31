I worked for Paul Manafort. He always lacked a moral compass

Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences: K. Riva Levinson, president & CEO of KRL International, a strategy consultancy, is the author “[Choosing the Hero: Choosing the Hero: My Improbable Journey and the Rise of Africa’s First Woman President](https://www.amazon.com/Choosing-Hero-Improbable-Journey-President/dp/1937247031)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/perspective-discussion-of-news-top...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...