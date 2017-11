The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of IDB Group (www.IsDB.org), and BSIC Niger (www.BSICbank.com/niger) have entered into an agreement to finance SMEs in Niger. Mr. Khaled Al-Aboodi CEO of ICD and Mr. Abakar Adoum, Managing Director of BSIC, signed the Line of financing agreement for […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...