The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) (www.ICD-ps.org), the private sector arm of IDB Group, and JSC “Asia Alliance Bank” (www.AAB.uz) have entered into a Joint Strategic Collaboration to finance SMEs in Uzbekistan. The signing ceremony took place at Hotel Hilton in Jeddah during the IDB 42nd Annual Meeting. Mr. Khaled […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...