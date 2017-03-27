IGAD Summit: UNHCR appeals for continued and strong support to Somalia and countries hosting Somali refugees

Autres articles
-
Les conflits et les crises prolongées entravent les progrès réalisés pour lutter contre la faim au Proche -Orient et en Afrique du Nord
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – United Bank for Africa Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – MRS Oil Nigeria Plc
-
Dinutuximab beta reçoit une recommandation positive pour le traitement du neuroblastome à haut risque en Europe
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing for support for efforts aimed at bringing greater stability inside Somalia, and to the countries hosting Somali refugees. Speaking at the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) Special Summit of Regional Heads of State on durable solutions for the protracted Somali refugee situation in Nairobi, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...