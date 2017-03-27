IGAD Summit: UNHCR appeals for continued and strong support to Somalia and countries hosting Somali refugees

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing for support for efforts aimed at bringing greater stability inside Somalia, and to the countries hosting Somali refugees. Speaking at the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) Special Summit of Regional Heads of State on durable solutions for the protracted Somali refugee situation in Nairobi, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...