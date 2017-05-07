IMF Executive Board Approves US$241.5 Million under the ECF Arrangement for Togo

Autres articles
More than one million children have fled escalating violence in South Sudan
UNMISS Deploys Peacekeepers to Aburoc to Enable Delivery of Humanitarian Aid
Conseil d’association UE-Tunisie, 11/05/2017
Le Conseil d’administration du FMI approuve un accord de 241,5 millions de dollars au titre de la FEC en faveur du Tog o
Libération de notre compatriote français enlevé au Tchad
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a new three-year arrangement for Togo under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for SDR176.16 million (120 percent of quota or about US$241.5million) to support the country's economic and financial reforms.[1] The Executive Board's decision enables an immediate disbursement of SDR25.17 million (about US$34.5 million).