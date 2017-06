– The program aims to implement economic policies and structural reforms needed to sustain strong growth and ongoing fiscal consolidation to meet the regional fiscal criteria. – The Policy Support Instrument with Senegal has supported the authorities’ reform efforts to increase growth. – Under the Plan Sénégal Emergent (PSE), growth has increased steadily to 6.7 […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...